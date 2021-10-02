Expert tells FG to develop clear strategy on challenges facing Agric sector | The Guardian Nigeria News



Mr African farmer Mogaji, the immediate past Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Agricultural and Allied Group, has urged the Federal Government to draw up a clear strategy to address the challenges confronting the agricultural sector.

Mogaji made the call in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence day broadcast on Friday.

He said the Federal Government should give account of the present situation of the sector and also proffer possible suggestions on how to tackle it.

“We are not having the productivity, we are not having the skill ; we should be given a good strategy on how to address high inflation rate, low productivity and many more.

“What the government should be telling us is where we are and where we are going.

“The strategy is what the government should be giving us. This is what I find fault with. There is still no clear strategy that the private sector can take and run…