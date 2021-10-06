



NASCO Group Nigeria has denied a media report that accused it of funding terrorism by Boko Haram and other terrorist elements in Nigeria and other African countries. NASCO Group Nigeria in a statement said the report by journalist David Hundeyin on terrorism funding contains “defamatory and slanderous contents” as it will never “be sponsors to […]

The post NASCO Group refutes allegations of financing terrorism in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper