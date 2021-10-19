Comedian Phil Butler Dead At 51 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Modupeoluwa Adekanye
19 October 2021 |
12:13 pm
Comedian and magician Phil Butler has died at the age of 51. His cause of death remains unknown as it has not yet been announced.
Phil’s agents Chris Davis Management issued a statement following his sad passing.
Sharing a statement on Twitter, they confirmed:
It is with huge sadness we have to announce the passing of our friend and client Phil Butler. Our thoughts are with his friends and…
