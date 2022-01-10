Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in opening game of Cup of Nations — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties as hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Yaounde in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Gustavo Sangare had put Burkina Faso in front at the Olembe Stadium but Aboubakar’s double turned the game around before half-time and there were celebratory fireworks at full-time in the stadium, where Cameroonian President Paul Biya and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were in attendance.

The Cup of Nations, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, runs until February 6.





Source: Guardian Newspaper