Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in opening game of Cup of Nations — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties as hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Yaounde in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Gustavo Sangare had put Burkina Faso in front at the Olembe Stadium but Aboubakar’s double turned the game around before half-time and there were celebratory fireworks at full-time in the stadium, where Cameroonian President Paul Biya and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were in attendance.

The Cup of Nations, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, runs until February 6.

Cameroon players sing their anational anthem ahead of the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at Stade d’OlembÈ in Yaounde on January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

000 9VU9W2

The Burkina Faso football team pose for a group photo ahead of the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at Stade d’OlembÈ in Yaounde on January 9, 2022. (Photo by KENZO…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR