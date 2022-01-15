WHO: Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 surge flattening in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians Returning From Yuletide Holiday Isolated In U.S., Australia

After a six-week surge, Africa’s fourth pandemic wave driven primarily by the Omicron variant is flattening, marking the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent where cumulative cases have now exceeded 10 million, the World Health Organisation has said.

According to the global health body, as of 11 January, there have been 10.2 million COVID-19 cases in Africa, adding that weekly cases plateaued in the seven days to January 9, from the week before.

“Southern Africa, which saw a huge increase in infections during the pandemic wave, recorded a 14 per cent decline in infections over the past week. South Africa, where Omicron was first reported, saw a nine per cent fall in weekly infections. East and Central Africa regions also experienced a drop,” WHO said.

However, North and West Africa were witnessing a rise in cases, with North Africa reporting a 121 per cent increase this past week compared with the…