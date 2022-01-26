‘AfCFTA success dependent on govt investment, OPS participation’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), has announced plans to boost intra-Africa trade currently at 13 per cent, noting that with African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in full force, African governments must invest heavily in large-scale innovations and technology that would drive economic success and trade on the continent.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, at the Lighting of the Africa Torch Programme, explained that African governments must take the lead in risk taking in terms of investing in ensuring a conducive environment for investments to thrive in its bid to attract private sector investments into the continent.

He commended the President, African Business Council, Dr Amany Asfour, for their work, which led to the conceptualisation of the Lighting of the Africa Trade Torch, pointing out that it is most appropriate to organize such a tribute that celebrates the commencement of…