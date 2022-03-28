Fuel queues disappearing, electricity supply improving as Buhari summons Ministers, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Disturbed by the epileptic electricity supply and persistent fuel queues across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, in the week under review, summoned Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, also updated the president on the fuel situation in the country during the week.

NAN observed that the meetings between the president, ministers and other stakeholders had since started yielding fruitful results as fuel queues are easing in some parts of country, while the nation has been witnessing gradual return to normalcy in the power sector.

The president had earlier expressed his concern over frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring of prompt solution to the challenges.

Also on March 21, Buhari met with Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo as well as his Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Doyin Salami.

The president, at the…