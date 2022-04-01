2022 World Cup groups | The Guardian Nigeria News

Groups for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar following the draw on Friday:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

— World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18

— Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar

i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru

ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica

— European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced