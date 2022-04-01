2022 World Cup groups | The Guardian Nigeria News

Groups for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar following the draw on Friday:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
— World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18
— Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar
i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru
ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica
— European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced
Source: Guardian Newspaper