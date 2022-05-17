Nollywood Actor Uche Odoputa Reveals His Father Has Been Kidnapped — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

10 May

…as Okowa tasks Defence on troops’ welfare National military strategy, developed to provide a platform upon which Nigeria’s joint and respective security services doctrines will stand, has been launched. Disclosing this, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, while welcoming guests to a four-day brainstorming retreat for top echelon of serving and retired military officers, tagged ‘Asaba 2022,’ with the theme, ‘Shaping the…