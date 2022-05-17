Court remands three suspects for stealing transformer cables in Osun monarch’s palace

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Ilesa, on Monday remanded three suspected thieves in police custody for stealing transformer cables valued at N700,000 in Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran’s palace.

The suspects, Owolabi Abimbola,33, Sulaiman Mutiu,25, Samson Oluwafemi,25, and others now at large are facing four-count charges on the committed offence.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adigun Kehinde, the stolen transformer cables were the property of IBEDC Ilesa branch.

He told the court that the defendants on May 11, 2022, conspired, stole and diverted to their own personal use a transformer cable at the Owa Obokun Palace.

Adigun argued that the offence committed by the defendants was contrary to sections 516, 400, 451(6), 383(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2002, which saw the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, A.O Awodele fixed…