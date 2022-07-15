Abia INEC deploys 100 registration machines for CVR – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia said it deployed over 100 registration machines for Continuous Voter Registration in the state.

The Head, of the Public Affairs Unit of the commission in the state, Mr Bamidele Oyetunji, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

Oyetunji said that the commission was sure that the machines were adequate to meet the number of prospective registrants.

He spoke against the backdrop of calls by the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) and Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) for the deployment of more machines in Abia.

NAN reports that the groups made the call after monitoring the CVR in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

They opined that the state needed more machines to ensure that no one was left out or disenfranchised.

They said that their findings showed that less than an average of five machines were deployed in each local government area.

According…