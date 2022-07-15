2023: INEC To Close Voter Registration July 31





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will end its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on July 31, 2022.

The decision to end the exercise by the Commission was sequel to the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in which the court dismissed a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which was seeking an extension of the exercise.

A statement by INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Friday in Abuja, said with the judgement of the Federal High Court, all legal encumbrances about CVR have now been removed.

Accordingly, he said the Commission has taken the following decisions: “The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022).

“The exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper