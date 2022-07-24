Amusan raises Nigeria’s medal’s hope, set record at World Athletics Championship | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan, started her campaign for a medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States on a good note yesterday, setting an Area Record in the heat of the 100m hurdles.

After a disappointing campaign by the country’s male sprinters in yesterday’s 4x100m relay event, Amusan came to the party with a huge 12.40seconds to raise Nigeria’s medal hope.

Amusan, who was fourth three years ago in Doha, is seeking to become the second Nigerian sprint hurdler to win a medal at the Championships after Glory Alozie, who won a silver medal in Seville, Spain in 1999.

The semi-finals and final of the hurdles event will hold today Sunday.

The Women’s long jump event also started yesterday with Ruth Usoro leaping 6.25meter in her heat.

Ese Brume, the bronze medalist at the last edition of the World Championships in Doha, Qatar three years ago, was also in action yesterday. She is aiming to become the first Nigerian athlete…