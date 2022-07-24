EFCC Arraigns Suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris, Court Orders Remand in Kuje – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice J. O. Adeyemi-Ajayi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday ordered the remand of former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and two others in the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja, pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications in an alleged fraud and corruption trial.

Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi, made the order shortly after the defendants were arraigned before his court, on charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had filed a 14-count charge against Idris, Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman and a firm, Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

They were accused of fraudulently diverting about N109 billion public funds.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecution, led by Rotimi Jacobs, asked that the defendants be remanded in custody pending the commencement of their…