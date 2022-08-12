Don’t drag Pope into local politics, Catholic group warns Lalong | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group, Concerned Catholics in Nigeria has cautioned Plateau State governor, and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong against dragging Pope Francis and the Catholic Church into local politics in Nigeria.

The organisation was reacting to the comment made by Lalong on Wednesday, where the governor had said he was yet to receive any directive from the to reject his recent appointment to lead the campaign for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the National Convener of the group, Ben Amodu, said the reference to the pope by Lalong was made in poor taste and a puerile attempt to drag the Catholic Church into a matter that has no bearing with the Pope.

According to Amodu, the governor’s utterance was also an attempt to cause a crisis of unimaginable proportion in the country and also distract and divide the Christian community that has been vehement in rejecting the same faith ticket of…