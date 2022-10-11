Group urges FG to stop Kogi state government from harassing investors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Group of Shareholders Associations has urged the Federal Government to stop the Kogi State government from harassing investors as it could scare away both local and foreign investments.

This is coming on the heels of the recent battle between the state governor, Yahaya Bello, and the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana plant, during which armed members of the state’s security outfit, shot staff of the company and wounded several others.

The group described the use of thugs to embarrass investors in the state as ‘barbaric’ as meted out on Dangote cement and other companies located in Kogi, noting that such unsavoury development would strongly discourage both local and foreign investments from coming into the country.

The President of the Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Shareholders, Dr. Umar Faruk, criticised the state government for being insensitive to its populace, thousands of whom depend on Dangote Cement Obajana for their livelihoods.

He said it was…