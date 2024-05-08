Police arrests suspected killers of Delta State University student — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested the suspected killers of a 200L Delta State University student, Faith Omodon.

The Delta State Police announced the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Wednesday.

“It would be recalled that on April 1, 2024, one Faith Omodon, a 200L student of Delta State University, Agbor who went to the farm in Ewohon/Uwemen communities in Edo State with a Lifan CG 125 motorcycle and never returned was declared missing on account of her father, one Edward Omodon’s report to Abudu Division, Edo State,” the police said.

“After a preliminary investigation was conducted by Abudu Division, the case was transferred to State CID, Benin.

“The State CID operatives while collaborating with the Vigilantes group arrested two suspects, Godspower Chukwuedo, 23 years and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22 years.”

The Police said the suspects confessed that they were sent by one Chukwuyem Jonah, a…