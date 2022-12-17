New Sardauna of Katsina, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, to be turbaned December 31







The Katsina Emirate Council has released the programme for the installation and turbanning of the new Sardauna of Katsina, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar. A member of the council told PRNigeria that Abubakar, the current Director of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will be turbaned on 31st December at the Emir’s Palace. The title of Sardauna means […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper





