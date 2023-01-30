Nigeria risks losing foreign assets to reckless borrowing, CSOs warn







*Blames national assembly for country’s rising debt woes *Says reckless borrowing responsible for Nigeria’s policy challenges *Plans orientation exercise for 10th National Assembly Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) have raised concern over Nigeria’s rising debt profile describing it a ‘debt trap’ already worsening the country’s crisis ridden economy and costing the nation its foreign assets. The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper