APC candidate Nwifuru wins Ebonyi governorship election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Francis Nwifuru, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof. Charles Igwe, announced on Monday that Nwifuru polled a total of 199,131 votes in the state gubernatorial election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, polled 80,191 votes. while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Benard Odoh, scored 52,189 votes.

“I, Prof. Charles Igwe, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the governorship election in Ebonyi State, held on the 18th of March, 2023. I hereby declare the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Francis O. Nwifuru, as the winner of the election, having secured the highest number of votes cast,” Igwe said.

The total number of valid votes was 342,554, while 7,387 votes were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast for the election to…