Climate change: NIMET raises concern on continuous rise in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has raised concern over the continued rise in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.

The agency worried that with the changing climatic condition globally, it is clear that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases.

The Director General NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu in his keynote address at the commemoration of the World Meteorological Day yesterday in Abuja, hinted that the world has seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.

This therefore he explained, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of the existence of the WMO. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary.”

Matazu, while speaking at the event, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations, said: “As you may…