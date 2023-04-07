2:30″ By Asake Set To Hit The Waves — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

2 days ago
Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has broken a world record with his newly released album ‘Timeless’. Apple Music on Monday disclosed that “The Nigerian superstar’s #Timeless had the most first-day streams for an African album on Apple Music.” https://twitter.com/AppleMusic/status/1642899982721097732?t=P7N3sa9mR3dKdCoanfzyyg&s=19 Davido announced the release of the new album to his large online following last…
Onoyom Mbuk, known as Iyanya, has recounted how he and his crew lost millions of naira trying to get the famous American-Trinidadian, Nicki Minaj. After the success of his breakthrough song, “Kukere,” the former Project Fame West…
