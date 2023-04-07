Experts lament environmental pollution in N’Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

Environmental experts and stakeholders, yesterday, expressed concerns over environmental pollution owing to oil spillage in oil-producing communities of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a one-day Niger-Delta Legal and Strategy meeting for fishermen, organised by Community Development Advocacy Foundation (CODAF) and Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) in Benin City, Edo State, the Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Chima Williams, noted that enough is not being done to mitigate impact of oil pollution in Nigeria.

He said oil spill could have a devastating effect on the environment, particularly, the ecosystem, which, he noted, could change temporarily because of the chemical components of spilled oil that are toxic to the environment.

President, Federation of Women Lawyers, Edo State (FIDA), Violet Olumense, said the campaign against environmental pollution is not easy, but commendable.

Olumense advocated right to safe…