You’re a doyen of Osun politics, Adeleke extols Aregbesola at 67 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has described the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as an exceptional whose imprints in the state and country stand the test of time.

Adeleke made the remarks during the 67th birthday celebration organised in honour of Aregbesola by the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus on Saturday night in Osogbo.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the governor said Aregbesola remains a doyen in Osun politics.

“You are blessed. You only know a core politician by the calibre of people following him when he is not in power.

“For me to see the calibre of people here even without you being in power at the moment, it means God is with you. It also shows that you are grounded.

“From Osogbo to Iwo to Ejigbo, the crop of politicians with you are the core politicians of Osun.

“You are someone who always elevates your followers, and today, you are reaping the…