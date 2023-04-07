FTAN rejoices with Akwa Ibom gov elect, says tourism must define the state economy

Akwa Ibom State born travel logistics expert and President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr NkereweumOnunghas said that AkwaIbom governor-elect, Pastor UmoEnoh, will help deepen the vision of the founding fathers of the state, who spent enormous energy and money to position the cultural tourism economy of the foremost South-South state.

In a letter of congratulation to the governor elect who ran his campaign on “The Happy Hour” mantra indicative of his intention to generate tourism traffic to AkwaIbom, Mr Onung stated that the campaign effort helped swing votes and prayers to Pastor UmoEno, who stood firm and believed that a thriving creative cultural tourism…