Stop siding oppressors, HURIWA carpets Soyinka | The Guardian Nigeria News

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has carpeted Nobel Laureate and playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, over his criticism of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

HURIWA in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the respected octogenarian should stop siding with the oppressors and tyrants whom he had numerously and effusively lampooned in his nearly unending books and plays for more than five decades.

The group reiterated that there is nothing wrong in applying legal means to stop the inauguration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29 as the February 2023 election that produced him was still being actively challenged in court by leading candidates in the poll.

HURIWA also said that going by the freedom of speech articulated in the Nigerian Constitution and other African and International Charters, there is nothing wrong in the statement of the running mate to…