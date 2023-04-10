PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Andy Robertso during Liverpool vs Arsenal match (video)





The body responsible for Premier League match officials has announced it will investigate after an assistant referee appeared to elbow Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to dent Arsenal’s title hopes in a thrilling game at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino heading a late equaliser to deny the Gunners a crucial win.

The match was played out in a fierce atmosphere, and the end of the first half saw a bizarre altercation between linesman Constantine Hatzidakis and Reds left-back Robertson.

As Robertson spoke to the official, television pictures seemed to show Hatzidakis raise his right elbow and make contact with the Scotland international.

According to Sky Sports, Robertson alleged the official had elbowed him in the throat upon entering the tunnel at half-time, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reportedly complaining to referee Paul Tierney.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for…