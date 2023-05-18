Lagos government commends ex-Eagles star Paul Okoku for charity works





The Lagos State government has heaped encomiums on the founder of Greater Tomorrow Children Fund (GTCF) Paul Okoku for his philanthropic works in the country. Disclosing this during the commissioning of 25 modern chairs and five giant-sized tables to St. Paul’s Nursery and Primary School, Ebute Metta, Education Secretary in Lagos Mainland Local Government Education […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper