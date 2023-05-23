Buhari setting trap for Tinubu with last-minute engagements, Shehu Sani alleges





A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s last-minute engagements is a trap for the Presidential-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Ahead of the May 29th handover to Tinubu, Buhari has been commissioning some projects. Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated seven legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across […]

