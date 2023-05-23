Alakija Remains Chancellor Of Osun Varsity – Adeleke





Osun State government has stated that the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Osun State University does not affect the status of Dr. Folorunso Alakija as the chancellor of the institution.

Giving the clarification in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo yesterday by the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the government insisted that Alakija remained the chancellor of Osun State University.

“The dissolution of the Governing Council does not affect the position of Dr Alakija who is contributing immensely to the growth and development of the university.

“The position of the chancellor is not part of the Governing Council and so the dissolution of the council has nothing to do with the chancellor.

The government further noted with deep appreciation the ongoing multiple support from Dr Alakija to the infrastructural growth of the university.

“The state values her selfless, humanitarian and philanthropic assistance to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper