Court Orders Consolidation of LP, APM, PDP’s Petition – THISDAYLIVE

* To commence hearing May 30

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) has ordered the consolidation of the petitions of the Labour Party (LP), the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Peoples Democratic (Party) challenging the outcome of the last presidential election.

The presiding justice of the five-member panel hearing the various petitions against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as winner of the February 25 presidential election, Justice Haruna Tsammani, said that the consolidation, which is aimed at speedy hearing of the petitions is predicated on the grounds that the issues raised by the parties are similar.

Accordingly, the court held that hearing in the petitions would commence May 30.

Although five political parties had initially registered their greviances against the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential election, however, the Action…