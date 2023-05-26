AHF calls for end to stigmatisation, marks Menstrual Health Day





Ahead of this Menstrual Health Day (MH Day), AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is calling on everyone globally to #EndTheStigma on periods for the 1.8 billion people who menstruate worldwide and make ending period poverty a top priority in all countries. “Nothing can stop us from having periods, but the harmful stigma and discrimination around menstruation, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper