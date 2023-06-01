IGP promotes 31,465 Inspectors, rank and file | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has promoted a total of 31,465 policemen comprising 24,991 from Sergeants to Inspectors, 194 from Corporal to Sergeant, and 6,280 from Constable to Corporal.

The IGP said the promotion is part of his manpower development policy targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence and length of service,

He however charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.

Similarly, the IGP has congratulated two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police on the conferment of national honours on them.

The senior police officers include AIG Aishatu Abubakar, who was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award…