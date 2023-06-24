Group pledges to promote Tinubu’s policies, programmes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The APC’s National Integrity Movement (ANIM) has pledged to promote policies, programmes and activities of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Mr Sadiqu Fakai, National Leader of APC’s ANIM, said this at an Award Night organised by the group on Saturday in Abuja.

The award night was to celebrate the efforts and contributions of the heroes and heroines of APC who had contributed to the success of the Renewed Hope 2023 of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC NIM, is a movement aimed at promoting the good legacy of the party and its administrations.

Accordingly to Fakai, the ANIM leadership wish to also use this opportunity to inform the good government of Mr President that we are still available, fully prepared to promote policies, programmes, and activities of this administration.

“Also, it’s the best we can do in order for Nigerians to have better understanding of what the government is doing just the way we…