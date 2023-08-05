Classy Bonmati sends five-star Spain into World Cup quarters | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jorge Vilda said he had “the 23 best players in the world” after Aitana Bonmati starred in a 5-1 demolition of Switzerland on Saturday to send Spain into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Bonmati scored twice and got two assists in front of 43,217 at Auckland’s Eden Park — a record for a football match in New Zealand — with Spain playing the Netherlands or South Africa in the last eight.

Bonmati’s early opener in the last-16 tie was cancelled out by a spectacular Laia Codina own goal, but Alba Redondo restored Spain’s lead and Bonmati scored again to make it 3-1.

Codina then made up for her error by getting a fourth before the interval and Jennifer Hermoso made it 5-1 in the second half.

It was a defiant response to Spain’s 4-0 defeat by Japan in their last group game and justified coach Vilda’s decision to leave Alexia Putellas out of his starting line-up.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner is still recovering her fitness following a…