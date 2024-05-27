Anxiety as security operatives uncover plot to set Kano Assembly ablaze | The Guardian Nigeria News

Plot to exploit situation to engineer a state of emergency will be resisted, CISLAC warns

Amidst the rumble of Emirship tussle in Kano State, security operatives have read the riot act against orchestrated plot to set the state House of Assembly ablaze.

Besides, the operatives revealed that intelligent information has indicated grand plot by sponsored elements to set the Assembly and residence of top members of the state legislature on fire.

Kano Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who led a joint security press briefing on Sunday night told journalists that operatives including the military are prepared to dislodge and disarm the plotters.

Against the background, the CP disclosed that joint security operatives will henceforth commence house to house search to fish out those plotting the criminal act and their sponsors.

According to CP Gumel: ” Against the controversy surrounding the chieftaincy issue in Kano,…