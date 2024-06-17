The Nigerian Tech Titan Shaping Africa’s Future

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is a name synonymous with African innovation and entrepreneurial success. This young Nigerian has not one, but two companies under his belt that have become a household name in the tech industry today. With a valuation of over $1 billion).

Aboyeji’s journey from being a law student to a tech guru might be worth studying in the school, and also an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across Nigeria. His growth and achievements so far, makes him our MCM this week.

From law to codes

While studying law at the Columbia international college Waterloo. However Aboyeji’s true passion was in technology. At just 18, he launched Bookneto, a social e-learning platform. These early signs were promising and they prompted his interest in harnessing technology to bridge educational gaps.

Building Andela:

In 2014, alongside a friend, Aboyeji co-founded Andela. This game-changing company became a launchpad for African tech talent. Andela’s unique model identified…