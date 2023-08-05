



Kanye West and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, commanded attention with their go-to unusual ensembles on Thursday.

Kanye stepped out barefoot for an outing in Florence, Italy, alongside his head-turning “wife,” Bianca.

On Thursday, photographers spotted the pair emerging from a black SUV and commanding attention with their go-to unusual ensembles.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer, 46, sported an ill-fitted black blazer with no shirt underneath and matching slacks.

Bianca was spotted paired with a sheer nude bra with a low-rise, floor-length white skirt.

The outfit left little to the imagination, as her nipples, areolas and butt crack were all on full display, in a report by Page Six.

The post Photos: Kanye West walks barefoot as ‘wife’ Bianca Censori steps in sheer bra appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper