Water Toxicity: Indiana Mom Dies from Drinking Too Much Water | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 05 August 2023 |

8:58 am A heart-wrenching incident unfolded during the Fourth of July weekend as Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mom of two from Monticello, Indiana, lost her life due to an uncommon and fatal case of “water toxicity.” Ashley was on a fun-filled vacation with her family at Lake Freeman when the unfortunate event occurred. According to reports from…

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded during the Fourth of July weekend as Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mom of two from Monticello, Indiana, lost her life due to an uncommon and fatal case of “water toxicity.”

Ashley was on a fun-filled vacation with her family at Lake Freeman when the unfortunate event occurred.

According to reports from WRTV, Ashley had been out on…