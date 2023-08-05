Water Toxicity: Indiana Mom Dies from Drinking Too Much Water | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem
05 August 2023 |
8:58 am
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded during the Fourth of July weekend as Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mom of two from Monticello, Indiana, lost her life due to an uncommon and fatal case of “water toxicity.” Ashley was on a fun-filled vacation with her family at Lake Freeman when the unfortunate event occurred. According to reports from…
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded during the Fourth of July weekend as Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old mom of two from Monticello, Indiana, lost her life due to an uncommon and fatal case of “water toxicity.”
Ashley was on a fun-filled vacation with her family at Lake Freeman when the unfortunate event occurred.
According to reports from WRTV, Ashley had been out on…
Source: Guardian Newspaper