Dr. Daiso elevator tragedy: Sanwo-Olu orders 48-hour probe; installer arrested





By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed a 48-hour probe into an elevator accident at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, Island, which led to the death of Dr. Vwaere Daiso.

The investigation panel, which was given 48 hours commencing from Friday, to conclude action, is expected to submit its report of the initial findings today (Saturday) for further actions to be taken on the matter.

Also, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, the lift installer has been handed over to the Police for questioning.

Sogunle highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the investigative panel, stating that: “A panel comprising the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission (HSC), Permanent Secretary of the Health Service Commission, Director-General of the Safety Commission, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; House officers and representatives of the medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper