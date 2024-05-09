Lagos announces 40% rebate on payment of duties, planning permit — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government has announced a 40% discount on planning permit fees for Lagosians to encourage property owners to comply with building regulations.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, announced this during a press briefing.

Olumide noted that the initiative is to encourage property owners in the state to do the right thing by ensuring their properties pass all official procedures.

He also noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has granted a 90-day amnesty period to owners/developers of existing property to regularise their property and help in promoting a sustainable physical environment.

Olumide disclosed that the amnesty initiative would allow owners and developers of existing buildings to obtain planning permits without the payment of statutory penal fees within the amnesty window from May 2 to July 30, 2024, with a 5% discount applicable to payments completed…