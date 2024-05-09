Ondo APC primary: Group condemns continued attacks on Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo Peoples Assembly (OPA), has called on the national body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sanction some groups of people within the party for constantly attacking Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The attacks, according to the group, followed the recently held governorship primary election of the party in the state.

OPA, in a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, which was made available to journalists on Thursday, noted that the people of Ondo State are not pleased with the continued attacks on the governor.

The statement reads in parts: “We vehemently condemn the continued attempts to undermine the democratic process and instigate crisis…