The immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his daughter, Fatimah, have arrived at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Sirika and his daughter will be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an alleged N2.7bn fraud in connection with the botched Nigerian Air project.

They are to be arraigned on a six-count amended charge to the tune of N2.7 billion naira, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

