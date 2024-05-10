EFCC arrests 133 internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Uyo, Ilorin — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives and investigators in Ibadan, Uyo, and Ilorin commands have taken into custody 133 internet fraudsters between May 8 and 10 2024.

The commission’s Spokesperson Dele Oyewale who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja said the suspects were arrested during separate sting operations at various locations.

According to Oyewale, while investigators of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate arrested sixty-four suspected internet fraudsters in Osun State on May 8, 2024, Investigators at the Uyo Zonal Command took forty-four(44) suspected internet fraudsters into custody on May 9 2024.

He added that operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC also arrested twenty-five persons for offences bordering on suspected internet fraud making it a total of 133 suspects in three days.

According to him, the…