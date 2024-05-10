U.S. unveils 56 young Nigerians for 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship

By Mark Longyen

The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria has unveiled 56 distinguished young Nigerians selected for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government, administered by global education and development group, IREX.

The prospective fellows will travel to the U.S. as part of the 10th Anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, the U.S. embassy spokesperson, Aishah Gambari, said on Friday.

They will travel to 28 U.S. cities from June 19 to Aug.1, and engage with U.S. leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors at a summit in Washington D.C.

Gambari added that, after the summit, three of the fellows would participate in a four-week Professional Development Experience programme at a U.S. organisation before returning to Nigeria.

According to her, the fellowship offers a comprehensive…