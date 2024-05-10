Ondo Varsity Sacks DVC Over ‘Frivolous Petition’ Against Institution’s Management





The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Administration and Clinical Services of the Ondo State-owned University of Medical Science (UNIMED), Ondo, Prof. Adolphus Loto, has been sacked for writing a petition against the institution’s Management.

A statement issued by the Assistant Registrar, Public Relations Unit of the institution, Temitope Oluwatayo, said the sack followed the adoption and ratification of the Senate’s decision by the Governing Council at its 22nd Statutory meeting held at the Council Chamber, Medical Village Campus, Ondo.

Oluwatayo said, “The decision of the Senate was predicated on the former DVC’s unbecoming conduct including frivolous, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the University Management

“The Governing Council had earlier referred to Prof. Loto’s 13-page petition as well as the responses of the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar and the Bursar to the Petitions Committee of Council appointed to investigate and make proper…





Source: Leadership Newspaper