UK anti-graft agency lauds EFCC for promoting professionalism — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mr Graeme Biggar, the Director-General, National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for promoting professionalism in pursuing its mandate in Nigeria.

Graeme gave the commendation on Thursday, when he led a delegation of the UK’s anti-crime Agency on a working visit to the EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, in Abuja.

He says the NCA has the longest-standing and deepest relationship with the EFCC.

He stressed that the professionalism of the commission was commendable.

“We have a long standing relationship with EFCC in Nigeria. We need to support you in the fight against corruption and asset recovery. I am here to deepen our cooperation.

”We really appreciate the relationship we have with your organisation and the professionalism of your officers,” he said.

He expressed his agency’s readiness to strengthen the relationship with the EFCC, maintaining that…