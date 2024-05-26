APC calls for cancellation of voter registration in Edo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Sunday called for the cancellation of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to kick off on Monday, May 27, 2024.

APC’s call came a day after sensitive materials for the CVR were submerged in water at INEC head office in Edo after a heavy on Saturday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun had in a statement on Saturday said some of the voter enrollment machines already configured for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) are affected with movable and immovable items submerged, including vehicles parked at the premises as well as office furniture and equipment.

APC chairman in Edo Mr. Jarret Tenebe in a statement said the APC was compelled to call for the cancellation of the CVR exercise because it observed that there were alleged…