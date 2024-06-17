COAS celebrates with wounded soldiers in Kaduna



As the Muslim faithful celebrated the Eid-el Kabir on Sunday, the Chief of Amry Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, feasted with wounded-in-action soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that assorted delicacies and drinks were doled out to the soldiers as part of the Sallah merriments.

Speaking at the event, Lagbaja said Eid-el Kabir was a day to celebrate and share with the needy.

Lagbaja was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, who was also represented by the Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. David Nwakonobi.

The COAS said the Eid-el Kabir gesture was to celebrate with the soldiers, especially at a time when they can’t be with their families.

He said the Nigerian Army, the Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff have them at heart and would do anything humanly possible to get them out of their present…