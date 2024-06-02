Adamant labour insists on strike as meeting with NASS leaders fails — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Private and public workers in Nigeria are expected to down tools Monday as organised labour begins a nationwide indefinite strike over government’s failure to pass into law a new National Minimum Wage Act and reverse the hike in electricity tariff to N65/KWh.

Also, all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have been mobilised to comply with the strike.

This came as the leadership of the National Assembly met with the organised labour in Abuja, yesterday, in a last-ditch effort to avert a strike, which did not yield a desired outcome.

Labour unions said their decision stands despite last-minute efforts by the National Assembly leadership to prevent a potential economic shutdown by the unions.

The unions said that they will meet and discuss the appeal made by the leadership of the National Assembly in need to suspend the proposed strike and allow for more dialogue…